Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 16,394 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $562,892. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

