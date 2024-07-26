Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,624,000 after purchasing an additional 184,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 926,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,629. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

