Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 21,074 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,143. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.