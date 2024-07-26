Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 2,893 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,631,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. 34,399,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,892,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

