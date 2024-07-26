Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 421 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,332,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.