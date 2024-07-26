Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

