Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 25,962 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,962 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,095. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

