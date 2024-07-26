Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 114,564 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 107,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 218,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,682. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

