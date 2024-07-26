Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.40% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGSM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM remained flat at $26.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 224,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,525. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

