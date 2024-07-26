Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 9,658 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $461,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $607,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in General Motors by 27.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. 18,409,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,021,112. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

