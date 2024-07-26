Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 633,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

