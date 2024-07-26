Capital International Inc. CA Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.39. 2,237,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,469. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

