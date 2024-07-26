Capital International Inc. CA Has $16.55 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 on Friday, reaching $349.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

