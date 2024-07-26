Capital International Inc. CA Has $18.13 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after buying an additional 333,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after acquiring an additional 298,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.