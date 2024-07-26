Capital International Inc. CA Has $19.23 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,173 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 2,829,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

