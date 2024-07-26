Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 77,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,900. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

