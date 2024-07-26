Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

