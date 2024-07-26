Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,455 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,497,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

