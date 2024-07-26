Capital International Inc. CA Sells 221,978 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,978 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $148.71.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

