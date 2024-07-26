Capital International Investors Acquires 19,260 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

