Capital International Investors Buys 102,948 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.71% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $423,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 7,820,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,822,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.