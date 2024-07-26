Capital International Investors Buys 64,560 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.89% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $545,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ALNY stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,296. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $263.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

