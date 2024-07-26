Capital International Investors Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.76% of PACCAR worth $490,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after acquiring an additional 504,346 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. 3,091,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.