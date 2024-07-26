Capital International Investors Has $359.52 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,477 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,687 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $359,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 249.4% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,273. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.90 and a 200-day moving average of $530.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

