Capital International Investors Has $729 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $728,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.59. 347,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

