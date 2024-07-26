Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.95% of Entergy worth $440,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,083. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.