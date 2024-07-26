Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.46% of Edison International worth $940,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $210,327,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $85,436,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

