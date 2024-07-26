Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,401 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.76% of TopBuild worth $667,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $21.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $470.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

