Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 10.19% of Wolfspeed worth $378,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 3,626,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

