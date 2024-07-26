Capital International Investors Sells 190,773 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,773 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.33% of Waste Management worth $283,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.96. 2,500,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,063. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.