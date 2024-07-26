Capital International Investors Sells 959,872 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 959,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $788,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 581.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

