Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. 4,116,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

