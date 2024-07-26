Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 5,878,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.