Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $2.16 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18,700.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $138.40. 816,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,595. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

