Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $62.27. 3,003,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,892. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

