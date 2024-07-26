Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.