Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of COF opened at $148.11 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.
Several research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
