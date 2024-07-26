Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

