Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.