Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.78. The company had a trading volume of 977,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $144.40.
In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
