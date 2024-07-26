Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,202. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

