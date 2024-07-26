Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
CARR traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,202. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
