Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 710.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises about 0.0% of American Express Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

