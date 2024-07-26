Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $394.39

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $394.39 and last traded at $391.49, with a volume of 40090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.22.

The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

