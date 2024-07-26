CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $3,404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,738.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

