CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CBRE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,749. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $112.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

