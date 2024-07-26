Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 1,416,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,482. Celestica has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

