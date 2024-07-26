Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $58.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLS. CIBC lifted their price target on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

CLS stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 899,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Celestica has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

