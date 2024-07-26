Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 6.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.91 and last traded at $54.04. 1,512,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,229,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

