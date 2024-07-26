Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

