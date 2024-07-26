Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $728,423.89 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,788,048 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,751,248 with 496,532,792 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48690952 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $707,648.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

